This Saturday - Underground Holiday Market
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
This Saturday! Join us for ShoreLake Arts's Underground Holiday Market, Saturday, November 23, 2024 from 10:00am - 4:00pm at the parking structure at the Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
There will be over 70 local artists selling their handmade goods, several food trucks, and live music to enjoy. Stress-free parking available at Brotherton Cadillac with complimentary shuttles to and from the market.
Brought to you by ShoreLake Arts, the City of Shoreline, and the Shoreline Farmers Market. More info at shorelakearts.org/holiday-market
