Bill Murray named 3A swim coach of the year

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools Bill Murray has been named the Washington Interscholastic Aquatics Association 3A Girls State Coach of the Year. Shorecrest High School Head Swim coachhas been named the Washington Interscholastic Aquatics Association 3A Girls State Coach of the Year.





Bill has served as the Scots' head coach for 22 years and coached in Shoreline for 27 years overall.





Bill is also a long-time Physical and Health Education teacher at Kellogg Middle School.





Congratulations, Bill, for a most deserving recognition by your coaches' association!