Op-Ed: A note to community from the Managing Partner of Third Place Books
Friday, November 29, 2024
Robert Sindelar is the Managing Partner of Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park Town Center
Dear Third Place Customers,
Like many of us in the greater Seattle area, our Lake Forest Park store lost power last week after the powerful bomb cyclone that swept through Western Washington. We had to close for almost four days during a critical season for retailers—bookstores in particular.
Those lost sales are always tough. But at this time of year, when holiday shopping is kicking into gear, losing those four days is devastating to a local business.
Some customers and friends of the store have asked if there are ways to help. Here's what you can do.
- Buy a gift card for yourself, a family member, or your favorite teacher
- Make a donation to our Books to Students Fund. This fund supports students by donating books to Shoreline, Northgate, and Seattle public school districts as well as local literacy nonprofits organizations.
- Or simply come into the store to shop—we'd love to see you.
Restaurants that closed were hit particularly hard. Their employees lost days of tips. Many lost all their inventory and are still struggling to recover.
Here are some restaurants at the Lake Forest Park Town Center that we love and support :
All the best to our Third Place Community,
Robert Sindelar, Managing Partner of Third Place Books
PS - If you're looking for your next great read, here is my personal top 10 favorite books of 2024.
