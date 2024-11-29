Op-Ed: A note to community from the Managing Partner of Third Place Books

Dear Third Place Customers,

Buy a gift card for yourself, a family member, or your favorite teacher

Make a donation to our Books to Students Fund. This fund supports students by donating books to Shoreline, Northgate, and Seattle public school districts as well as local literacy nonprofits organizations.

Or simply come into the store to shop—we'd love to see you. Also, if there are other local stores that you love and care about that lost power for days this past week, please consider supporting them with gift card purchases as well.



Restaurants that closed were hit particularly hard. Their employees lost days of tips. Many lost all their inventory and are still struggling to recover.



Here are some restaurants at the Lake Forest Park Town Center that we love and support :

Honey Bear Bakery

Gyro Boss

Vulpine Taproom

Lake Forest Park Bar and Grill As we all reflect on things we are thankful for this week, I will be thinking about how lucky I am to work and live with such an amazing community of readers.



PS - If you're looking for your next great read, here is





Robert Sindelar, Managing Partner of Third Place Books

Like many of us in the greater Seattle area, our Lake Forest Park store lost power last week after the powerful bomb cyclone that swept through Western Washington. We had to close for almost four days during a critical season for retailers—bookstores in particular.Those lost sales are always tough. But at this time of year, when holiday shopping is kicking into gear, losing those four days is devastating to a local business.Some customers and friends of the store have asked if there are ways to help. Here's what you can do.