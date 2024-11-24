Underground Holiday Market brings color and charm for Christmas shoppers

A little one joins the lawn display outside the garage

The one day only Underground Holiday Market filled the Shoreline City Hall Parking Garage with vendors selling bright and cheerful holiday wares on Saturday, November 23, 2024.





Sponsored by ShoreLake Arts in cooperation with the City of Shoreline, this is an annual event for the holiday season.



All photos by Claudia Meadows.











Put it on your calendar for next year!