Valdez elected chair of Senate State Government, Tribal Affairs, and Elections Committee

OLYMPIA — Sen. Javier Valdez (D-Seattle) has been elected to serve as chair of the Senate State Government, Tribal Affairs, and Elections Committee, following a vote among Senate Democrats last week.

“I am deeply honored to follow Sen. Hunt, whose tireless efforts have strengthened our state’s democracy and made government more accountable to the people,” Valdez said.

“As chair, I look forward to building on that foundation — protecting election integrity, increasing transparency, and ensuring our government serves all Washingtonians effectively and equitably.”





Valdez represents the 46th Legislative District, which includes northeast Seattle neighborhoods such as Lake City, Maple Leaf, Pinehurst, Northgate, Wedgwood, Roosevelt, and Ravenna.





Known for his dedication to public service and equity, he brings extensive experience to this role. Valdez previously served as chair of the House State Government and Tribal Relations Committee from 2021 to 2022.



During his tenure in the Senate, Valdez has championed legislation addressing critical issues such as gun safety, hate crimes, and election integrity. His achievements include establishing a hate crimes hotline, enacting anti-swatting laws, and banning ghost guns and weapons in public places frequented by families.





He also played a pivotal role in efforts to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.



Along with elections, the committee that Valdez will chair will oversee other key issues including state contracting, agency rulemaking, emergency management, tribal and veterans’ affairs, campaign finance, public disclosure, ethics in government, and archaeological and historic preservation.



In addition to chairing the State Government, Tribal Affairs, and Elections Committee, Valdez will serve on the Law and Justice and Transportation Committees. He is also a member of the Latino Democratic Caucus and the Senate Members of Color Caucus.



The 2025 legislative session begins January 13, 2025.







Valdez succeeds Sen. Sam Hunt (D-Olympia), who will retire in January 2025 after nearly 25 years of service in the Legislature.Valdez was appointed to the Washington State House of Representatives in 2017 and served in the House until his election to the Senate in 2022, beginning his Senate term in 2023.