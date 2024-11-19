Chamber of Commerce shares member concerns with Shoreline City Council

In an ongoing effort to represent the business concerns raised by Chamber of Commerce membership and the broader Shoreline business community, the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce Board met with the Shoreline City Council on Monday, October 21, 2024.





This committee has worked diligently to gather feedback, host governmental representatives, and develop proposals on a range of civic issues impacting businesses, including crime, parking, and permitting processes.



These efforts are part of the Chamber’s commitment to ensuring that the voices of our local businesses are heard and that their needs are addressed.





A special thank you to the Shoreline City Council for their willingness to engage with us and listen to the feedback and proposals we have made.



As we continue to advocate for solutions, we encourage our members to stay involved and share their concerns. Our monthly Poll, sent to all members, is a great way for you to share your view of how the Chamber and the City of Shoreline can help improve the business environment. Together, we can make Shoreline an even better place to do business.



--Chamber of Commerce









The discussion was informed by the work of our Economic Development and Governmental Affairs Committee, which has been actively engaging with local businesses throughout the year.