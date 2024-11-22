Power outages continue for many
Friday, November 22, 2024
|Lake Forest Park has close to 2000 customers
awaiting restoration of power
City Light has 4400 customers without power in the north and south ends of the county. Seattle downtown has been restored.
In Shoreline, just a handful of customers are without power. Each incident involves 1-5 customers. North Seattle has more and their incidents include more households.
Lake Forest Park is still the worst locally with close to 2000 customers lacking power.
Their City Hall has limited services. The court is closed but passport services is open. Brookside Elementary is closed.
The Town of Woodway has a downed tree on Timberlane Drive tangled in line power lines. Their Public Works is unable to begin cleaning up the downed tree until PUD finishes removing the live power lines. Most of the southern part of the town is without power.
Puget Sound Energy has 1,216 active outages impacting 166,270 customers.
Snohomish county PUD has over 14,000 customers still awaiting restoration.
