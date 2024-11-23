Power coming back to Lake Forest Park

Saturday, November 23, 2024

By Diane Hettrick

I'm sure it doesn't feel like progress to people whose power has been out for more than two days, but crews have made great progress in Lake Forest park.

Most of the incidents on the map (copied at 12:45am) are one - 16 customers. The one large area has 469 customers.

City Light projects that all power will be restored by Saturday afternoon. 

For the entire service area there are 1,327 customers without power, down from an initial 100k.


