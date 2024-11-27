Red Cross blood drive at Seattle Scottish Rite Center December 2, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024

The postage stamp “Giving Blood Saves Lives” was Issued March 12, 1971 at a time when blood donations were not keeping up with demand. This stamp was meant to raise awareness of blood donor programs, thus increasing needed donations.

Seattle Scottish Rite Center will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive, Monday December 2, 2024 from 9am to 2:30pm, 1207 N 152nd St, Shoreline, WA, 98133

As the holiday season approaches people tend to get busy planning gatherings for family and friends.

Unfortunately, the need for blood does not take a holiday and there is still a great need for blood. Slots are available for your blood donation reservation. The American Red Cross thanks you for all of your support.

The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.

Site: Seattle Scottish Rite
Address: 1207 N 152nd St, Shoreline, WA, 98133
Room Name: 1st Floor Ballroom
Date: Mon Dec 2, 2024
Time: 09:00 AM - 02:30 PM
Go to this link for an appointment and use the sponsor code: Shoreline



Posted by DKH at 3:41 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  