Red Cross blood drive at Seattle Scottish Rite Center December 2, 2024

Unfortunately, the need for blood does not take a holiday and there is still a great need for blood. Slots are available for your blood donation reservation. The American Red Cross thanks you for all of your support.The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.Site: Seattle Scottish RiteAddress: 1207 N 152nd St, Shoreline, WA, 98133Room Name: 1st Floor BallroomDate: Mon Dec 2, 2024Time: 09:00 AM - 02:30 PM Go to this link for an appointment and use the sponsor code: Shoreline