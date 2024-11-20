Briarcrest, Brookside, Highland Terrace, and Lake Forest Park elementaries are closed Thursday unless power is restored

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

All Shoreline schools except Briarcrest, Brookside, Highland Terrace, and Lake Forest Park will be open for school on a regular schedule on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

Briarcrest, Brookside, Highland Terrace, and Lake Forest Park elementary schools are currently without power. 

Families and staff at these schools will receive notification of their school's status via ParentSquare alert as soon as we have information to make a determination about each school, no later than early tomorrow morning.

Buses will be operating on normal routes, and our drivers and transportation team will make every effort to safely pick up and drop off students at their regular bus stops.


