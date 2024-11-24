Message to LFP Mayor Tom French from Seattle City Light regarding power outage

Dawn Lindell, General Manager and CEO

Seattle City Light November 23, 2024 November 23, 2024

Below is a message from Dawn Lindell, General Manager and CEO of Seattle City Light, that was sent to Mayor French:



On behalf of Seattle City Light, I would like to express my sincere apologies for the extended time it has taken to restore power to Lake Forest Park following the severe impacts of the recent bomb cyclone. I fully understand the significant challenges this situation has placed on your community, especially as residents and businesses navigate this period of disruption and uncertainty.



The bomb cyclone brought extreme weather conditions that caused extensive damage to our infrastructure. Despite these extenuating circumstances, we remain steadfast in our commitment to restoring power as quickly and safely as possible. Our crews, along with additional personnel from neighboring utilities, are working around the clock to repair damages and restore service.



Please rest assured that we are prioritizing the safety of both our workers and your community as we carry out this vital work. Our immediate focus during and following the storm was on getting critical infrastructure, like hospitals and schools, back up and running to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities. Many of the remaining outages are more challenging to address due to the nature of the damage including downed trees and blocked roads. This is the case with Lake Forest Park; damage included a stretch of five poles that needed replacement, which takes more time.



Crews made significant progress overnight on replacement of poles required to reenergize the area. They are working to set the final pole. We estimate this work and repairs to other overhead equipment nearby will be complete and power can be restored to the majority of customers by early afternoon. Some additional work may be needed to restore all.



We are maintaining open lines of communication with your office to keep you updated on progress and expected restoration timelines.



I deeply regret the hardships this outage has caused and want to assure you that we are learning from this experience to improve our readiness and response for future events. If there is anything further we can do to assist Lake Forest Park during this time, please do not hesitate to reach out directly to me or my team.





Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate this difficult situation together.

Warm regards,



Dawn



DAWN LINDELL

GENERAL MANAGER AND CEO

SEATTLE CITY LIGHT







