Book now for a photo of your cat or dog with Santa Paws

We're sure your pets are on the nice list, so why not treat them to an extra-special photoshoot with Santa Paws right here at SAFe Rescue on Saturday, December 7, 2024?





Both dog and cat sessions are available for $25 each. Spots are limited, so make sure to book in advance through these links:













*Want to take photos with a mixed species group? Email giving@seattleareafelinerescue.org to book your session!





This will also be an exciting chance to Shop For a Cause, with unique SAFe merch on sale in support of the Rescue kitties! Stock up on our 2025 Cats at Home Calendar and other goodies benefitting your furry friends at SAFe.



Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe) is located in Ballinger Village 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155








