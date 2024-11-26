Shoreline Tool Library celebrates Circular Mondays with deals at their Reuse Store

Tuesday, November 26, 2024


Instead of Cyber Monday, the Shoreline Tool Library is partaking in #CircularMonday by reducing prices on materials by 50% and tools by 25% at the Reuse Materials Store at the Shoreline Tool Library. 

This movement was started by Henning Gillberg in Sweden to promote renting, repairing, and reusing items instead of letting them go to the landfill!

Together, we’ll be celebrating every Monday until the end of the year, so come on by the Shoreline Tool Library Materials Reuse Store, get a fantastic deal on second-hand tools and materials, and help us get one step closer to a circular economy!

Learn more here

The Shoreline Tool Library is located at 16610 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133


