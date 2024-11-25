25th Annual Tree Lighting in North City December 7, 2024
Saturday, November 30, 2024
December 7, 6:30pm – 7:30pm
Free fun for the entire family, including live music, warm beverages, and photos with Santa Claus. We hope to see you all there!
The Tree Lighting Festival is produced by the North City Business Association in partnership with the North City Neighborhood Association and the North City Water District. Generous in-kind contributions have been made by the local Les Schwab, and North City Business Association members
Looking forward to this special moment every year—when hundreds of colorful lights in the shape of a giant Christmas tree suddenly light up the night sky, installed by the North City Water District crew on top of the 3.7 million gallon reservoir.
0 comments:
Post a Comment