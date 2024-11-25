25th Annual Tree Lighting in North City December 7, 2024



Santa will be at the North City 25th annual Tree Lighting Festival on Saturday,

December 7, 6:30pm – 7:30pm

Free fun for the entire family, including live music, warm beverages, and photos with Santa Claus. We hope to see you all there!









The Tree Lighting Festival is produced by the North City Business Association in partnership with the North City Neighborhood Association and the North City Water District. Generous in-kind contributions have been made by the local Les Schwab, and North City Business Association members

Looking forward to this special moment every year—when hundreds of colorful lights in the shape of a giant Christmas tree suddenly light up the night sky, installed by the North City Water District crew on top of the 3.7 million gallon reservoir.









