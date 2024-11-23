Saturday Stretches at the Library - free one hour introduction to yoga class at local libraries
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Calm your mind, stretch and strengthen your body and improve your balance.
Regardless of your age or physical activity level, you will:
- Explore the reasons so many people of all ages practice Yoga.
- Discover if Yoga is right for you
The session is free but you need to register.
The subsequent sessions are not yet on the library schedule
- Lake Forest Park
- Shoreline
- Bothell
