One year later at the Miyawaki Urban Forest

"LOOK WHAT'S GROWING" on our first banner has been prophetic.



MFF Volunteers tending the Forest. In three years, the Miyawaki Forest will be completely sustainable and not need weeding or watering.





From the beginning, the Miyawaki Urban Forest History Project at the Shoreline Historical Museum seemed to have a magnetic force that pulled together an amazing community of volunteers and funders.



Char Erickson, a volunteer is a retired teacher that joined the Miyawaki Forest Friends (MFF). MFFs are the volunteers for the Forest at the Shoreline Historical Museum.



"When I heard about Miyawaki Forest Friends, I knew I had to engage with this small but immensely hopeful and innovative 'bloom where you are planted' effort. In the midst of my grief about the challenges ahead for our planet, I feel joy in working with positive, like-minded people to restore native forest to one small patch of land right here in my community.



I realize that the only place to begin the work is right here, right now, with myself and my neighbors. My hope is that this tiny native forest will be an inspiration and example for many, many more, will become a beloved gathering place to celebrate life in all forms, and remain a place to honor and thank the native Coast Salish people who have lived in harmony with the land for millennia,” said Char Erickson.

MFF Volunteers setting up refreshments for an event

As with Char, many of the MFFs come with a desire to do what they can to give to back to the earth and create a brighter just future.

"We often work together to put on programs, make exhibits, and care for the Forest, and of course, we have a lot of fun doing so," according to MFF Connie Barnes.

Shoreline School Field Trip of 2nd and 3rd graders visit and learn about the Museum and the Miyawaki Urban Forest

All are invited to see how much the Forest has grown and acknowledge how when we work together, we feel good and can make a difference.



First Miyawaki Forest Birthday Celebration at the Shoreline Historical Museum

Sunday, December 8, 2024 from 3:00 – 5:15pm

Just over a year ago, the idea of planting a Miyawaki Urban Forest was just a vision.Instead of a traditional brick and mortar museum building to showcase exhibits, the idea was to build forest walls. This forested section of the Shoreline Historical Museum would incorporate local history, educational programming, help the environment with the intent to build community.A year later, a Forest has been planted and we have had many programs, library talks, school tours and a lovely Forest community formed.