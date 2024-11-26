Discount tickets available for the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
PNW’s fan favorite Northwest Flower & Garden Festival returns to the Seattle Convention Center this February 19-23, 2025!
Tickets are on sale now just in time for holiday shopping with a price drop of 50% for a special week-long Black Friday deal! Snag discounted tickets for yourself or a plant lover in your life from Nov. 25 - Dec. 3 with code SPRING2025 at gardenshow.com.
Spring will be here before we know it, and this year’s event is set to be bigger and brighter than ever!
Whether you’re an experienced plant parent, DIYer or are just starting out, the festival has a unique set of vendors and offers a one-of-a-kind spectacle that enamors attendees of all ages and interests.
In addition, tickets are now available for special events including the new Traveler’s Tea, Botanical Bash, and Garden Tours, along with returning favorite, Blooms & Bubbles. These experiences make great holiday gifts and guarantee you a spot before these exclusive events sell out!
