The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) had to postpone its November meeting when the power went out ten minutes before the start time.





Fortunately, the guest speakers - from Shoreline Fire and Urbanist Shoreline - were available for this Tuesday, November 26, 2024.





The meeting begins at 7pm with a short business meeting, followed by speakers and neighborhood reports.





The Zoom link is sent to those on the ELNA email list. Anyone wishing to attend the meeting can contact ELNABoard@gmail.com for the link.





ELNA is located in north central Shoreline.