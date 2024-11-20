City of Shoreline: November 19 storm clean-up
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Tuesday night our region experienced a significant storm event that left many in Shoreline without power.
It also left a lot of trees and debris in our roadways. Shoreline crews worked throughout the night and today to clear roadways of trees that were blocking or interfering with traffic.
Any areas that crews haven’t completely cleared on Wednesday they will clear Thursday.
Once crews have cleared these larger trees they will begin clearing arterials of large branches that have fallen and are in the right-of-way. The street sweeper will also begin sweeping arterials.
You can help with clean-up!
If safe to do so, please help.
- Clear leaves and debris off the top of storm drains near your home. If you would like to adopt a drain near you to keep clear all year long, please join our volunteer team.
- Rake leaves and debris out of the street in front of your home and throw them out in your yard waste bin. Don’t throw debris from your yard into the street, this can clog up the street sweeper and slow down clean-up efforts.
- If you see storm drains overflowing or flooding in the city, please report to City Hall 206-801-2700.
