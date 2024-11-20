City of Shoreline: November 19 storm clean-up

Photo by Carl Dinse From the City of Shoreline From the City of Shoreline









It also left a lot of trees and debris in our roadways. Shoreline crews worked throughout the night and today to clear roadways of trees that were blocking or interfering with traffic.





Any areas that crews haven’t completely cleared on Wednesday they will clear Thursday.



Once crews have cleared these larger trees they will begin clearing arterials of large branches that have fallen and are in the right-of-way. The street sweeper will also begin sweeping arterials.





You can help with clean-up!





If safe to do so, please help.

Tuesday night our region experienced a significant storm event that left many in Shoreline without power.