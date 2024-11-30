Blake Snell signs with the LA Dodgers
Saturday, November 30, 2024
|Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Shorewood grad and star pitcher Blake Snell has just signed a five year, multi-million dollar contract with the LA Dodgers, according to an article in The Seattle Times.
|Scouts filming Blake at a Shorewood game
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Snell is the winner of two Cy Young awards, from two different leagues.
|The Snell brothers. From left: Blake, David, Tyler.
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
In January 2024, he was honored during a half-time ceremony at Shorewood. (See article here)
0 comments:
Post a Comment