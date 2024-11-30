Blake Snell signs with the LA Dodgers

Saturday, November 30, 2024

Photo by Wayne Pridemore

Shorewood grad and star pitcher Blake Snell has just signed a five year, multi-million dollar contract with the LA Dodgers, according to an article in The Seattle Times.

Scouts filming Blake at a Shorewood game
Photo by Wayne Pridemore

Snell is the winner of two Cy Young awards, from two different leagues.

The Snell brothers. From left: Blake, David, Tyler.
Photo by Wayne Pridemore

In January 2024, he was honored during a half-time ceremony at Shorewood. (See article here)


