Signage installed at Gateway Plaza in Shoreline

Photo by John Boril



The retail branch of the U.S. Post Office, which has been located at Gateway Plaza at 185th and Aurora, will finally have exterior signage.





The branch, which has post office boxes and retail sales, has been at this location since December 30, 2017 after the USPS was evicted from its consolidated site in North City when the land was sold to a developer.