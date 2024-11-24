King County Assessor: apply for relief if property significantly damaged by windstorms

Condition of roof unknown

Photo by Pam Cross In response to the "bomb cyclone" storm that ripped through the region this week, the King County Department of Assessments is now making available an online form so owners who experienced significant damage from the windstorm can apply for property tax relief.

State law allows taxpayers to apply for property tax relief if their property was damaged or destroyed by recent windstorms.





Property damaged or destroyed by something beyond the property owner's control is eligible for a reduction of assessed value, resulting in lower property taxes.





Information on the criteria for a claim and how to file online If you own property in King County can be found here: https://www.kingcounty.gov/depts/assessor/TaxRelief/DamagedProperty.aspx or you can download a King County Destroyed Property Form (.PDF)



Damaged Property Relief Program Details





Any real or personal property that has been destroyed, in whole or in part, or is in an area declared a disaster by the governor and reduced in value by more than twenty (20) percent may apply.



The amount of tax abatement shall be determined by calculating the taxes on the amount deducted from the assessed value for the number of days that remained in the calendar year after the date of destruction or reduction in the value of the property. If taxes abated have already been paid, the amount paid shall be refunded.



An application must be filed within three years of the date of destruction or reduction in value.





If the taxpayer disagrees with the determination made by the County Assessor regarding the destroyed property exemption, he/she may appeal the amount of reduction to the County Board of Equalization within sixty (60) days of notification from the Assessor



In cases where a fire, natural disaster or vandalism has occurred, supporting documentation is required which identifies the property and the date of occurrence, such as fire department reports and insurance adjuster estimates.





