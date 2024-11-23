Theatre Review: Miracle on 34th Street makes you want to believe

Saturday, November 23, 2024

Miracle on 34th Street: The Play
Edmonds Driftwood Players
Directed by Paul Fleming

November 22 - December 15, 2024

Review by Kindle Carpp

Miracle on 34th Street is a tale that makes you want to believe in the power of a heartwarming holiday instead of frantic commercialism.

Kris Kringle gets a job working as the Santa for Macy’s and helps the city of New York unleash goodwill and generosity of spirit.

Annie St. John, Bill Kusler, Rita Baxter
Photo by Dale Sutton

This production has multiple scene changes, going from living room to department store to courtroom. The coordination of cast and crew to seamlessly change sets was impressive.

The cast featured an age range from grade school to seasoned actor and all performed well.

Of the principal cast there were two who stood out.

Dawn Cornel as Sawyer was so very malicious -- an excellent villain!

David Hayes as Kris Kringle was the Santa of my childhood dreams, with just the right amount of jolly and twinkle to spark nostalgia.

Sage Jennings, Josias Allestad, Nina McKinstry, Jacom Schallenkamp
Photo by Dale Sutton

The elves shone in the second half. Their outrage and dramatic camp was so funny.

Joey Tirado’s classic radio announcer voice was spot on. I am looking forward to seeing him in future productions.

Miracle on 34th Street was a nostalgic play that makes me want to believe in Santa again.

Performances at Wade James Theatre 950 Main Street, Edmonds WA 98020


Posted by DKH at 2:06 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  