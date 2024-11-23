Theatre Review: Miracle on 34th Street makes you want to believe

Edmonds Driftwood Players

Directed by Paul Fleming

November 22 - December 15, 2024

Review by Kindle Carpp

Annie St. John, Bill Kusler, Rita Baxter

Photo by Dale Sutton

This production has multiple scene changes, going from living room to department store to courtroom. The coordination of cast and crew to seamlessly change sets was impressive.



The cast featured an age range from grade school to seasoned actor and all performed well.



Of the principal cast there were two who stood out.



Dawn Cornel as Sawyer was so very malicious -- an excellent villain!



David Hayes as Kris Kringle was the Santa of my childhood dreams, with just the right amount of jolly and twinkle to spark nostalgia.



