Theatre Review: Miracle on 34th Street makes you want to believe
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Edmonds Driftwood Players
Directed by Paul Fleming
November 22 - December 15, 2024
Review by Kindle Carpp
Miracle on 34th Street is a tale that makes you want to believe in the power of a heartwarming holiday instead of frantic commercialism.
Kris Kringle gets a job working as the Santa for Macy’s and helps the city of New York unleash goodwill and generosity of spirit.
|Annie St. John, Bill Kusler, Rita Baxter
Photo by Dale Sutton
This production has multiple scene changes, going from living room to department store to courtroom. The coordination of cast and crew to seamlessly change sets was impressive.
The cast featured an age range from grade school to seasoned actor and all performed well.
Of the principal cast there were two who stood out.
Dawn Cornel as Sawyer was so very malicious -- an excellent villain!
David Hayes as Kris Kringle was the Santa of my childhood dreams, with just the right amount of jolly and twinkle to spark nostalgia.
|Sage Jennings, Josias Allestad, Nina McKinstry, Jacom Schallenkamp
Photo by Dale Sutton
The elves shone in the second half. Their outrage and dramatic camp was so funny.
Joey Tirado’s classic radio announcer voice was spot on. I am looking forward to seeing him in future productions.
Miracle on 34th Street was a nostalgic play that makes me want to believe in Santa again.
Performances at Wade James Theatre 950 Main Street, Edmonds WA 98020
