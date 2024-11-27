North King County Severe Weather Shelter open Thursday - Monday in Shoreline
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
The Severe Weather Shelter is opening up Thursday, November 28, through Sunday, December 1, winding down the morning of Monday, December 2, 2024.
Shelter Location
St. Dunstan's Church 722 N 145th Street, Shoreline WA 98133
Hotline 206-837-2746 - call to reserve a bed
Families with children - call 206-245-1026
North King County Severe Weather Shelter is partnership between the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, City of Shoreline and other cities. It is operated by Urban League staff.
