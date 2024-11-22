Rotary Planting Day at North City Park December 1, 2024

Friday, November 22, 2024

December 1, 12:30-3:30pm Rotary Planting Day at North City Park, 19201 10th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155

Join a team of Rotarians and their families on December 1, 2024 12:30pm - 3:30pm as we participate in a planting day adding more native plants to a site we began restoring last year.

We have the tools you'll need as well as work gloves. Bring your water bottle and some snacks. 

Dress for the weather, meaning layers! Creating new forests is robust work!

You can find more information and sign up here

The Environmental Rotary Club has adopted North City Park and partners with the City of Shoreline Green Shoreline Program. 

This year we will be planting 40 more native plants on a restoration site that we started a year ago. 

All Rotarians are welcome to join us as we plant today for a future forest!!


