Rotary Planting Day at North City Park December 1, 2024





We have the tools you'll need as well as work gloves. Bring your water bottle and some snacks.





Dress for the weather, meaning layers! Creating new forests is robust work!









The Environmental Rotary Club has adopted North City Park and partners with the City of Shoreline Green Shoreline Program. You can find more information and sign up here





This year we will be planting 40 more native plants on a restoration site that we started a year ago.





All Rotarians are welcome to join us as we plant today for a future forest!!







Join a team of Rotarians and their families on December 1, 2024 12:30pm - 3:30pm as we participate in a planting day adding more native plants to a site we began restoring last year.