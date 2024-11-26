Live & Local: SHEAR JAZZ returns to Darrell's Tavern on December 1, 2024

Photo courtesy Shear Jazz Back by popular demand: Shear Jazz will play at Darrell’s Tavern Sunday December 1, 2024 from 4-6pm. Back by popular demand: Shear Jazz will play at Darrell’s Tavern Sunday December 1, 2024 from 4-6pm.







Shear Jazz is led by Shoreline Chamber of Commerce member Keith McClelland and performs in the classic George Shearing sound: Vibes, Guitar, Piano, Bass, and Drums.



The band will pay tribute to many well-known artists: Dave Brubeck, Count Basie, Henry Mancini, George Shearing, and the Modern Jazz Quartet (MJQ) to name a few.



Shear Jazz features: Nonda Trimis on vibes, Josh Williams on guitar, Dan Benson (Lake Forest Park) on

bass, Garth Applegate on drums, and local attorney Keith McClelland on piano.



Wind up the Thanksgiving weekend with some comfortable, cool jazz.



