City Light map is inaccurate but power may be restored in LFP by Saturday afternoon

Saturday, November 23, 2024

PSE crews are dealing with lines tangled with fallen trees
Photo courtesy PSE
By Diane Hettrick

So - the outage maps have not been up to the task of accurately recording so many outages. 

Readers in Lake Forest Park have verified that there are twice as many outages as appear on the map. Apparently PSE has the same problem.

If you do not have power but the map shows that you do - call it in to the utility.

The good news is that Seattle City Light tweeted at 9:30am Saturday that they expected to have most of the large outages cleared by this afternoon.

All the more important for everyone to call in outages that don't show on the map.


For readers in other areas:

Snohomish County PUD: We anticipate a majority of existing outages will be restored by end of day Sunday, but some outages in severely damaged areas will linger into early next week.

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) Not even estimating when damage will be repaired and power restored. PSE crews are looking more like lumberjacks than line workers. Take a look at their photo album.

The good news is that crews are starting to come in from other parts of the state to help both City Light and PSE.



