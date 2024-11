Wind and water November 13, 2023

Photo by Jo Simmons

Winds are expected to peak around 7-9pm gusting to around 45mph from the southeast.





There is a wind advisory in effect until tomorrow morning.





Another peak of winds could happen between 1-4am.





The bomb cyclone is staying offshore and will not directly impact us in the Puget Sound area unless you go east of Bellevue.