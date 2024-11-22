A call to Vietnam veterans

Friday, November 22, 2024

Image from WSHS collection: Vietnam veteran patch.
Patch. Ca. 1970-2004 Catalog ID: 2009.16.4.
In 2025, The Washington State History Museum will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War with a special exhibition opening in April. 

Recognizing the significance of this event, we are honored to create this exhibition on behalf of the museum.

The exhibition “The Things They Kept with Them” seeks to tell the story of Washingtonians who served in Vietnam through the personal objects they carried during service. 

We are looking for veterans interested in participating in the exhibition by sharing their stories and personal objects, which will be displayed at the Washington State History Museum through November 2025.

Please email us if you are interested in participating or have any questions by December 1, 2024.

Thank you for your time, consideration, and assistance with this important effort.

Sincerely,
Erik W. Flint
Lieutenant Colonel, US Army (ret.)
erikflint42@gmail.com

Dr. Megan Nishikawa
PhD, Military History
dr.mnishikawa23@gmail.com


Posted by DKH at 2:30 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  