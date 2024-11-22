A call to Vietnam veterans

Image from WSHS collection: Vietnam veteran patch.

Patch. Ca. 1970-2004 Catalog ID: 2009.16.4. In 2025, The Washington State History Museum will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War with a special exhibition opening in April. In 2025, The Washington State History Museum will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War with a special exhibition opening in April.





Recognizing the significance of this event, we are honored to create this exhibition on behalf of the museum.



The exhibition “The Things They Kept with Them” seeks to tell the story of Washingtonians who served in Vietnam through the personal objects they carried during service.





We are looking for veterans interested in participating in the exhibition by sharing their stories and personal objects, which will be displayed at the Washington State History Museum through November 2025.



Please email us if you are interested in participating or have any questions by December 1, 2024.





Thank you for your time, consideration, and assistance with this important effort.







Erik W. Flint

Lieutenant Colonel, US Army (ret.)

Dr. Megan Nishikawa

PhD, Military History

