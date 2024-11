Holiday Harmony - Free Event at Shoreline Community College December 2, 2024

Join Shoreline Community College for a evening filled with music and holiday spirit!Shoreline CC Music Department is bringing an amazing concert performance featuring Chamber Chorale and Concert Band.Highlights include holiday music from Estonia and Canadian First Nations right alongside familiar favorites ending with a joint performance of a "Christmas Festival".Admission is FREE! Meet us at the PUB main dining room, this Monday, December 2, 2024 at 7:30pm. Free parking.Don't miss out on this perfect event to start getting into the holiday spirit.