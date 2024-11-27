UW Medicine's David Baker to accept Nobel Prize December 10, 2024 in Stockholm
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
|David Baker holds a 3D printed model of a protein molecule designed in his lab.
Photo by Tim Griffis
David Baker, professor of biochemistry at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, will receive the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry during an award ceremony December 10, 2024 in Sweden at the Stockholm Concert Hall.
He is being honored for his groundbreaking work using computational methods to design new proteins, not found in nature, to carry out important biological tasks. His approaches have led to new vaccines, sensors and biomaterials.
The award ceremony will take place during Nobel Prize Week, December 6-12. The ceremony and other related events, including Baker’s Acceptance Lecture in Chemistry, will be livestreamed from the Nobel Prize website (nobelprize.org). The videos will be viewable afterward on the Nobel Prize YouTube channel.
0 comments:
Post a Comment