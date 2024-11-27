UW Medicine's David Baker to accept Nobel Prize December 10, 2024 in Stockholm

Wednesday, November 27, 2024

David Baker holds a 3D printed model of a protein molecule designed in his lab.
Photo by Tim Griffis

David Baker, professor of biochemistry at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, will receive the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry during an award ceremony December 10, 2024 in Sweden at the Stockholm Concert Hall.

He is being honored for his groundbreaking work using computational methods to design new proteins, not found in nature, to carry out important biological tasks. His approaches have led to new vaccines, sensors and biomaterials.

The award ceremony will take place during Nobel Prize Week, December 6-12. The ceremony and other related events, including Baker’s Acceptance Lecture in Chemistry, will be livestreamed from the Nobel Prize website (nobelprize.org). The videos will be viewable afterward on the Nobel Prize YouTube channel.


Posted by DKH at 11:09 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  