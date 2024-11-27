UW Medicine's David Baker to accept Nobel Prize December 10, 2024 in Stockholm

David Baker holds a 3D printed model of a protein molecule designed in his lab.

Photo by Tim Griffis

David Baker, professor of biochemistry at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, will receive the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry during an award ceremony December 10, 2024 in Sweden at the Stockholm Concert Hall.



He is being honored for his groundbreaking work using computational methods to design new proteins, not found in nature, to carry out important biological tasks. His approaches have led to new vaccines, sensors and biomaterials.