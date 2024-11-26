Tree Planting at Horizon View Reservoir Saturday, November 30, 2024
The public is invited to help with the planting and learn about proper planting and care techniques.
A chance to get outside and connect with your neighbors this holiday weekend!
The trees will be planted at the southeast corner of the Horizon View Reservoir (NE 195th Street and 47th Ave NE).
Work gloves are advised.
