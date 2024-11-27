Winter is Coming – Are you prepared?





As we continue to clean up the debris left by those winds and head into Thanksgiving, let's make sure the important lessons that this storm also left us are not overlooked.





One of the more notable lessons left is that taking time to prepare before a storm, or other disaster event, pays dividends when disaster strikes!



Storms like this are also great reminders of what we may expect as winter approaches.





With these lessons so fresh in our minds, now is the time for each of us to look at how we weathered the storm and do something to better prepare ourselves.





One action that is very valuable and worth doing is to attend our upcoming Community Emergency Preparedness Workshop on December 7, 2024 from 9am to 12pm.



This FREE workshop is being host by the Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) in conjunction the Shoreline Fire Department at their Headquarters Station 61 in Shoreline 17525 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 (enter from southbound Aurora).





It will cover key topics such as threats that may impact our area, steps to make your home safer, fire safety, and how to communicate with family and community members during a disaster.









This workshop will share this information through a presentation by Captain Andrew Leith of Shoreline Fire Department followed by practical demonstrations facilitated by instructors from NEMCo’s Volunteer Corps. Register here , but please act fast as spots are filling up!

Northshore Emergency Management CoalitionLast week’s “bomb cyclone” weather event brought with it strong winds, downed trees, and extended power outages that impacted the region for days.