Washington counties certify 2024 General Election results
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
This milestone follows the 21-day post-election period in which counties conduct mandatory audits and verify returns.
More than 3.9 million, or 78.9% of voters, participated in the 2024 General Election statewide, which included federal, state, and local races and measures.
Counties supported increased in-person voter services leading up to and on Election Day, November 5, 2024.
At voting centers statewide, county election workers registered approximately 13,250 new voters, updated 17,400 voter registrations, and issued 23,500 ballots. Nearly 83,000 transactions were completed between November 4 and 5.
The Office of the Secretary of State will certify the statewide results on December 4, finalizing all state and federal results.
Washington’s Electoral College will convene on Tuesday, December 17, during which 12 electors will cast their votes for President and Vice President.
For more election information, including results, statistics, and voter resources, visit sos.wa.gov/elections.
Washington’s Office of the Secretary of State oversees areas within state government including managing state elections, registering corporations and charities, and governing the use of the state flag and state seal.
“Election officials across the state delivered an accessible, secure election that our voters can trust, ensuring every eligible person had the opportunity to make their voice heard,” Assistant Secretary of State Kevin McMahan said.
“Their hard work and commitment made it possible to complete a record number of voter transactions without delay while upholding the integrity and transparency of our elections.”
