Washington counties certify 2024 General Election results

OLYMPIA – County canvassing boards across Washington state certified county-level results for the 2024 General Election Tuesday, November 26, 2024.





This milestone follows the 21-day post-election period in which counties conduct mandatory audits and verify returns.



More than 3.9 million, or 78.9% of voters, participated in the 2024 General Election statewide, which included federal, state, and local races and measures.



Counties supported increased in-person voter services leading up to and on Election Day, November 5, 2024.



