4th Annual Holiday Craft Market at Vault 177 Saturday November 30, 2024



Well it's that time of year again! Well it's that time of year again!





We will have our resident amazing crafty lady Christa Hendrickson from Hendrickson's Handmade selling her custom tumblers, handmade candles, soaps, bath bombs, coasters and more!





New this year we will have Cori's CuriosiTeas, where passion for herbal wellness meets the art of tea crafting as well as Sand Dollar Style by Rebecca Montague, art formed from the beaches of the Pacific Northwest and many varieties of Air Plants, and Kreations by Kaydra who specializes in crafting unique handmade items including eye-catching earrings and stylish glasses chains.





Our craft market supports local businesses by being FREE to both vendors and guests. There will be drink and food specials so have a tasty beverage and check some names off your Christmas list!



