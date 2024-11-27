The Recital Series at Richmond Beach Congregational Church presents: DoubleWide in Recital December 8, 2024

The Recital Series at Richmond Beach Congregational Church continues their 2024-25 season with an appearance by DoubleWide!





Susan and Rick moved to Shoreline from Seattle in 1994 and lived less than a mile from RBCC until they relocated to Sisters in 2020. Susan was a member of RBCC for much of this time and brought thoughtful contemporary music to worship and to RBCC and other UCC retreats.





Also during that time, her bandmates from SteepleChase (later, Meridienne) provided Easter Sunrise music at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park for many years. Susan and Rick also enjoyed playing with 7 Chord Pileup, RBCC’s own bluegrass band!



As DoubleWide, Sue plays guitar, bass, and fiddle, and Rick plays mandolin, guitar, and mandola.





They weave their original music and cover tunes together with lots of traditional and soulful harmonies, and darn good pickin’.





Doublewide has played at the Sisters Depot, been featured on the Oregon Bluegrass Association showcase at Wintergrass in 2023 and 2024 and was especially honored to play at BetsieFest in Portland in 2023 and 2024.









Rick and Sue have been making music together for over 40 years – their first encounter in graduate school being “you play guitar”?



Mark your calendar for this wonderful hour of music with Sue and Rick!



DOUBLEWIDE in Recital Sunday, December 8, 2024 - 2pm Richmond Beach Congregational Church, United Church of Christ 1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline, WA 98177 Free - with donations gratefully accepted ($20 suggested) Reception to follow

Hosted by Richmond Beach Congregational Church, this series of hour-long recitals is a showcase of exceptional local talent, spanning genres from classical to contemporary, from bluegrass to tango, from piano quintet to barbershop. Sue and Rick also play with frontman Tony Lompa as the Henkle Butte Ramblers. The Ramblers have shared their goodtime cover tunes at the Barn, and at the Three Creeks Brewery Fresh Hop Festival in Sisters.









DoubleWide is a fun and folksy Americana duo based in Sisters, Oregon consisting of husband and wife team Sue and Rick Moore.