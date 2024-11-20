LFP: Charge your personal devices at City Hall, King county libraries, or Senior Center

If you need to charge personal devices, especially personal medical devices, please feel free to utilize public buildings, such as City Hall and any King County Library that has power, during normal business hours.





The Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center will also be open Thursday and available for our senior community to charge devices or get warm if needed. They will also be serving lunch as per their normal routine.





As a reminder, please stay clear of any down wire until it is confirmed safe by the appropriate utility provider.





Also, please help our Public Works personnel by, if it is safe to do so, clearing debris from your property that may be blocking sidewalks or roadway edges.











If you have any questions or specific concerns, please feel free to reach out to the Emergency Manager at klowery@cityoflfp.gov

If utilizing these spaces, please give priority to individuals charging medical devices over personal cell phones.