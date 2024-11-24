Free disposal of wood debris at Shoreline transfer station for King county residents
Sunday, November 24, 2024
|Tree debris can be taken to the Shoreline transfer station for free
Photo by Nic Cross
A proclamation from King County Executive Dow Constantine has cleared the way for free disposal of branches, tree limbs and other wood debris and yard waste left from this week’s windstorm at select King County Recycling and Transfer stations.
King County residents can drop off tree limbs, and other woody debris without paying the standard yard waste fee at the Shoreline facility, 2300 N 165th, Shoreline WA 98133.
The free service is exclusively for wood debris from the recent storms.
Stumps, logs and limbs no longer than six feet in length are allowed – no grass clippings, sod or soil will be accepted.
The standard garbage rate of $33 for up to 320 pounds, or $198 per ton will be waived.
King County’s service area does not include the city of Seattle. Contact your local government for service information if you live in Snohomish County, or the City of Seattle.
King County’s service area does not include the city of Seattle. Contact your local government for service information if you live in Snohomish County, or the City of Seattle.
Customers must live or do business within King County's 37-city and unincorporated service area to use these solid waste facilities, including the free storm yard waste disposal. More information is available on the Solid waste facilities site, or by calling 206-477-4466.
0 comments:
Post a Comment