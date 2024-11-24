Shorewood cheer headed for state competition

Shorewood Cheer

Shorewood Cheer earned a third-place finish at the "Bow Up at the Tuk" competition held at Foster High School in Tukwila on Saturday, November 23, 2024.





This marks a major milestone for the team in their third year of competition, as they also qualified for the state competition with their Game Day routine.



The team’s high-energy performance impressed the judges with its precision, enthusiasm, and strong crowd engagement. The team has worked incredibly hard, and to qualify for state in their third year at the first competition of the season is a big achievement.



With the state competition now on the horizon, Shorewood Cheer is focused on refining their routine and continuing to build on their success.



--Coach Brianne Sturm







