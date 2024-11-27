Shoreline and Northshore Boards of Fire Commissioners approve placing a Regional Fire Authority measure on the February 2025 Special Election Ballot
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
The Shoreline and Northshore Boards of Fire Commissioners have approved placing a Regional Fire Authority (RFA) measure on the February 11, 2025, special election ballot.
The next step in this process will take place on December 13, 2024, when King County is scheduled to approve the measure for placement on the ballot.
Voters from Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, and Shoreline will decide on the formation of the RFA and its revenue sources (property tax levy and fire benefit charge). Establishing a RFA with a fire benefit charge requires a supermajority (60% +1 vote).
RFAs have proven to be successful in our region. Since 2007, sixteen RFAs have been created in Washington state, including six in King and Snohomish Counties.
“North-end fire departments have discussed regionalization for decades, driven by the goal of improving services and achieving cost-efficiencies,” said Matt Cowan, Shoreline Fire Chief.
In 2022, Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments took the first step toward regionalization by signing an Interlocal Agreement (ILA). Under this agreement, Shoreline Fire provides full fire and emergency medical services to Shoreline, Kenmore, and Lake Forest Park.
“A RFA would build on the successes of our current ILA between the Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments, creating additional efficiencies, providing more taxpayer savings, and enhancing service levels for our communities,” continued Cowan.
To learn more about the RFA and stay informed, visit the Regional Fire Authority page on the Shoreline Fire website. You’ll find additional details, a sign-up for updates, and answers to frequently asked questions. Also, watch for upcoming social media and email campaigns with more about the RFA and its benefits.
