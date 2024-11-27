Shoreline and Northshore Boards of Fire Commissioners approve placing a Regional Fire Authority measure on the February 2025 Special Election Ballot



The Shoreline and Northshore Boards of Fire Commissioners have approved placing a Regional Fire Authority (RFA) measure on the February 11, 2025, special election ballot.





The next step in this process will take place on December 13, 2024, when King County is scheduled to approve the measure for placement on the ballot.



Voters from Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, and Shoreline will decide on the formation of the RFA and its revenue sources (property tax levy and fire benefit charge). Establishing a RFA with a fire benefit charge requires a supermajority (60% +1 vote).