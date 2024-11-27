What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? November 27 – December 3





Turkey Day Fun Run



Thursday, November 28, 2024



9:00 AM - 11:00 AM



Don’t miss out on this exciting blend of fitness and community spirit! The 9am Turkey Day Bootcamp Turkey Fun Run will take place rain or shine, so dress in your best workout gear, bring your family and friends, and get ready to trot your way to a healthier, happier Thanksgiving—all while making a difference for others. Bring no perishable food donations for @hopelinkhelps! Together, let’s make this holiday season a little brighter for everyone.







Join us for beer and wine tastings at your local T&C



Saturday, November 30, 2024



12:00 PM - 3:00 PM



Town & Country Market Shoreline



Enjoy some of our bonus beer and wine tastings in the markets this month! Join us to see what our knowledgeable staff have lined up just for you. As always, we'll be serving some paired bites alongside the tasting to make your experience extra delicious. Must be 21 or over to attend.







Silent Book Club Shoreline Holiday Book Exchange



Sunday, December 1, 2024



3:30 PM - 4:00 PM



https://www.instagram.com/ silentbookclubshoreline/

The Silent Book Club Shoreline excited to announce that we will be hosting a wrapped book exchange at our next meeting! We thought it would be fun to get ready for the holidays and unwrap some new books with you all. Visit their Instagram page for the rules and more details:





Shear Jazz returns to Darrell’s Tavern in Shoreline



Sunday, December 1, 2024



4:00 PM - 6:00 PM



Back by invitation: Shear Jazz plays Darrell’s Tavern again.



Join us for our second late afternoon of the George Shearing Quintet sound: vibes, guitar, piano, bass, and drums. Wind up the Thanksgiving weekend with jazz lovers! Enjoy more favorites by a great selection of artists/composers: Modern Jazz Quartet (MJQ), Dizzy Gillespie, George Shearing, Dave Brubeck, Gene Harris, Count Basie, and Henry Mancini.







Shear Jazz features: Nonda Trimis on vibes, Josh Williams on guitar, Al Shabino on bass, Garth Applegate on drums and,leader Keith McClelland on piano.







Shoreline Tool Library celebrates Circular Mondays with deals at their Reuse Store



Monday, December 2, 2024



5:00 PM - 8:00 PM



Shoreline Tool Library



Inspired by REI’s #OptOutside movement, we will be closed on Black Friday (November 29th) to encourage our members to take time to appreciate the outdoors and reflect on the carbon emissions created through consumerism. Instead, we will be partaking in Circular Monday, an opposite Black Friday movement started by circular economist Henning Gillberg in Sweden! Circular Monday is a day all about promoting circular consumption and its ideals of renting, repairing, and reusing items instead of letting them go to the landfill. A study published by Green Alliance from professors at the University of Leeds estimates that up to 80% of all plastics, textiles, and electronic goods go to landfill, incineration, or low-quality recycling. This issue is exasperated during the holiday season, with Stanford University's Waste Reduction, Recycling, Composting and Solid Waste Program stating that household waste increases by more than 25% from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. This year, we are promoting the circular economy by having every Monday from now until the end of the year be Circular Monday, where all materials in our Reuse Materials Store in the Shoreline Tool Library will be 50% off and all tools will be 25% off! You can find some of our larger items on Facebook Marketplace and OfferUp, but all sales will occur in-store. It is first come first serve, and we can NOT hold items. The Shoreline Tool Library is located at 16610 Aurora Ave N, and Circular Monday will be celebrated every Monday, from 5–8pm, until the end of the year. Get a fantastic deal on second-hand tools and materials and help us get one step closer to a circular economy!







Reading Buddies at Shoreline Library



Tuesday, December 3, 2024



4:00 PM - 6:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Volunteers help students practice reading out loud. Two students are paired by reading level with each volunteer. Book selection focuses on readers in grades K-8 and English language learners in grades K-12. Reading Buddies share eBooks on an iPad. Books selection changes every two weeks. Students may bring a book to share. Look for volunteers wearing the green Reading Buddies t-shirt. Add your name to the sign-up sheet for a 30-minute spot at your reading level.







Great Library of Candlekeep: A D&D 5e Adventure



Tuesday, December 3, 2024



5:00 PM - 7:00 PM



STORYBOOKS & SWORDFIGHTS : A LIBRARY Role Playing Game (RPG)



Sponsored by a generous grant from the Washington State Library



Great Library of Candlekeep: A D&D 5e Adventure at Shoreline Community College



Room 4202 (Parking is free during this time!)



Torrey Stenmark will guide players through an exciting Dungeons & Dragons 5th edition adventure that takes place in the library of Candlekeep. Players will have a thrilling experience where they can explore identity, class, race, and power structures within the fantasy world of Faerun with a party of adventurers they must collaborate with or perish!







Tutors at Shoreline Library (Study Zone)



Tuesday, December 3, 2024



5:00 PM - 7:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages. Students may drop in any time during Tutor hours. Look for volunteers wearing the Tutor t-shirt.







https://www. destinationshoreline.com/ calendar



