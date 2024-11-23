Residential fire on Monday quickly extinguished

Roof venting

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Monday, November 18, 2024





Response to residential fire on 9th NE

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire



By improving visibility, it allows interior crews to locate and extinguish the fire more efficiently.



We were able to extinguish the fire, and are relieved to report that there were no injuries, and the resident was able to stay with nearby family.



Thank you to our dedicated firefighters for their swift and professional response.







Residential Structure Fire at the 16200 block of 9th Ave NE in Ridgecrest. Fire extinguished. Cause is under investigation.On Monday, Shoreline Fire Department crews responded to a residential structural fire. Our team employed vertical ventilation as part of the firefighting strategy, cutting holes in the roof above the fire.This critical technique, coordinated between crews inside the structure and those on the roof, reduces the risk of fire spread and dissipates smoke.