Public Hearing on LFP 2024 Comprehensive Plan Update - December 2, 2024
Friday, November 29, 2024
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2024 – 7PM
ADOPTING THE 2024 COMPREHENSIVE PLAN UPDATE
The City of Lake Forest Park City Council will consider the adoption of the 2024 Comprehensive Plan Update as the Comprehensive Plan for the City of Lake Forest Park.
The Growth Management Act requires cities to review and evaluate comprehensive plans by December 31, 2024. The public hearing is intended to provide an opportunity for public testimony regarding the proposed 2024 Comprehensive Plan, which is available on the city website at www.cityoflfp.gov.
The public hearing will be conducted during the City Council’s special meeting on December 2, 2024. The meeting will begin at 7:00 P.M., and the public hearing will commence thereafter.
The public hearing will be conducted during the City Council’s special meeting on December 2, 2024. The meeting will begin at 7:00 P.M., and the public hearing will commence thereafter.
The public hearing will be held in person. Instructions for how to participate in the public hearing may be found on the agenda for the meeting. Written testimony will be accepted prior to the meeting and distributed to the City Council, and verbal testimony will be accepted during the public hearing in person.
Written comments should be submitted to City Clerk Matt McLean at mmclean@cityoflfp.gov no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on the hearing date. Alternatively, a request to speak can be made by phone directly to the City Clerk at (206) 368-5540 before 5:00 p.m. on the meeting date.
Matt McLean
City Clerk
November 25, 2024
Written comments should be submitted to City Clerk Matt McLean at mmclean@cityoflfp.gov no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on the hearing date. Alternatively, a request to speak can be made by phone directly to the City Clerk at (206) 368-5540 before 5:00 p.m. on the meeting date.
Matt McLean
City Clerk
November 25, 2024
0 comments:
Post a Comment