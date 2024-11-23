Shoreline Police partner with Guanajuatenses en WA in Community Assembly / Focus Group

Saturday, November 23, 2024

Shoreline police Community Services Officer Dahlia Corona and Administrative Capt. Neil Woodruff at the Guanajuatenses en WA community assembly.
Photo courtesy Shoreline Police 

Believing that partnerships aimed at strengthening our community are essential, Shoreline Police are proud to collaborate with Guanajuatenses en WA in the 3rd Community Assembly/Focus Group, held November 18, 2024 at Shoreline City Hall.

Guanajuatenses en WA is a non-profit organization based out of North King County. 

Their mission is to support the community and promote socio economic well-being through programs for underserved communities through educational workshops, mental health education, conferences, art and creativity.


Posted by DKH at 4:11 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  