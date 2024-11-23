Shoreline Police partner with Guanajuatenses en WA in Community Assembly / Focus Group
Saturday, November 23, 2024
|Shoreline police Community Services Officer Dahlia Corona and Administrative Capt. Neil Woodruff at the Guanajuatenses en WA community assembly.
Photo courtesy Shoreline Police
Believing that partnerships aimed at strengthening our community are essential, Shoreline Police are proud to collaborate with Guanajuatenses en WA in the 3rd Community Assembly/Focus Group, held November 18, 2024 at Shoreline City Hall.
Guanajuatenses en WA is a non-profit organization based out of North King County.
Their mission is to support the community and promote socio economic well-being through programs for underserved communities through educational workshops, mental health education, conferences, art and creativity.
