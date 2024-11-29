RBCC Players presents Call Me Mr. Scrooge: A Musical - December 13-14, 2024

RBCC Players Presents Call Me Mr. Scrooge: A Musical
By Murry J. Rivette
December 13 – 7:30pm
December 14 – 2:00pm & 7:30pm

Tickets on sale now for the RBCC Players Holiday Show: Call Me Mr. Scrooge: A Musical. 

Inspired by the classic tale by Charles Dickens, this updated light musical version will have you laughing as you watch how this modern-day Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by three ghosts who are not what you expect. 

As they try to convince Scrooge to give Bob Cratchit a raise, a light over his desk, and his own key to the men's restroom you begin to see that perhaps Scrooge is not such a bad guy after all. A hysterical holiday show to remember!

Charles Dickens (1812-1870) wrote A Christmas Carol in just six weeks, and it has remained his most popular work. After suffering from hardship and poverty as a boy, Dickens sympathized with the plight of the poor and felt strongly that social reform was needed to eradicate social inequity.

Theater Location: 

