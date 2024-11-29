RBCC Players presents Call Me Mr. Scrooge: A Musical - December 13-14, 2024

By Murry J. Rivette

December 13 – 7:30pm

December 14 – 2:00pm & 7:30pm





Inspired by the classic tale by Charles Dickens, this updated light musical version will have you laughing as you watch how this modern-day Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by three ghosts who are not what you expect.









Charles Dickens (1812-1870) wrote A Christmas Carol in just six weeks, and it has remained his most popular work. After suffering from hardship and poverty as a boy, Dickens sympathized with the plight of the poor and felt strongly that social reform was needed to eradicate social inequity.



Purchase Tickets ( $10 )

At this link

or by using the QR code

















Theater Location:

1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline WA 98177

Entrance: Lower Level/West side: Richmond Beach Congregational Church, UCC



Tickets on sale now for the RBCC Players Holiday Show: Call Me Mr. Scrooge: A Musical.