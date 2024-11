Photo courtesy Edmonds police

Tuesday November 19, 2024 at 6:30pm a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at 238th on SR 99 in Edmonds six blocks north of the border with Shoreline.

The subject was transported to Harborview in serious condition. The driver was cooperative and there was no evidence of impairment.Traffic was impacted during the response and investigation by Edmonds police.