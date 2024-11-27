Shoreline Fire responds to residential fire in Bothell
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
|Photo courtesy Bothell Fire
On Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 12:10pm, Bothell Fire responded to a working residential fire in North Bothell west of SR 527.
Crews arrived to find smoke billowing out and the attic fully involved. They quickly launched an aggressive fire attack, successfully knocking down the fire.
|Pretzel (with Animal Control) escaped the fire and will make a full recovery.
Photo courtesy Bothell Fire
During the response, a dog named Pretzel, who had been inside the house, managed to escape.
With assistance from the Bothell Police Department Animal Control, Pretzel was transported to an emergency veterinarian and is expected to make a full recovery.
There were no injuries to humans.
Thank you to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue, Eastside Fire & Rescue, Shoreline Fire Department, and Bellevue (WA) Fire Department for providing mutual aid during this incident.
0 comments:
Post a Comment