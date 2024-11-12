12 Days of Goodness with Seahawks players at the Senior Activity Center December 6, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024

12 Days of Goodness event with the Seahawks on Friday December 6, 2024 at the Shoreline - LFP Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 (southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus). Free parking.

They will be serving a “game day” lunch and folks will get to meet two retired players, as well as Mike Flood - Sr. VP of Community Outreach, who is planning something special for Veterans.

Register by calling 206-365-1536.  


