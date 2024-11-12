12 Days of Goodness with Seahawks players at the Senior Activity Center December 6, 2024
Monday, November 25, 2024
Shoreline - LFP Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 (southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus). Free parking.
They will be serving a “game day” lunch and folks will get to meet two retired players, as well as Mike Flood - Sr. VP of Community Outreach, who is planning something special for Veterans.
Register by calling 206-365-1536.
