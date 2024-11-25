Richmond Beach Blood Drive FULL but new drive at Town & Country December 9, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024


By Tom Petersen 

All appointment spots were filled for the Saturday, November 23, 2024 visit of the Bloodworks Northwest mobile unit in Richmond Beach. 

A huge thank you to the community! This is really great, and a wonderful, thoughtful way to start the Thanksgiving season. 

Those who tried to make an appointment or who were thinking about walking up are encouraged to book instead for the bloodmobile's next trip to Shoreline, at Town & Country Market (formerly Central Market) on Monday, December 9. 


Here are the eligibility requirements. 

There have been many changes in the past year that have expanded the pool of potential donors, so check to see if you and your friends and relatives might be good candidates: Eligibility requirements 

You can find other mobile drives in the area, or the locations of donor centers HERE or by calling
1-800-398-7888.


