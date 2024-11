Photo by Zoe Alice-Nordstrand Maconnell

Zoe Alice-Nordstrand Maconnell sent this photo of her garden. She said this was bolted into concrete but it wasn't strong enough to withstand the wind gust. Zoe Alice-Nordstrand Maconnell sent this photo of her garden. She said this was bolted into concrete but it wasn't strong enough to withstand the wind gust.





WeatherWatcher Carl Dinse has been driving around Shoreline and reports that the wind gusts are different everywhere - some places it's negligible and some it is very strong.